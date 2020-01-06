iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.24, approximately 8,485 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 430,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $4.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

