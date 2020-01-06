ALIS Achieves Market Capitalization of $619,823.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. ALIS has a market capitalization of $619,823.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ALIS has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

