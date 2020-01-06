Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82,365.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $77,685.00 and $82,365.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

