DAOstack (GEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $3,108.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

