BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $423,842.00 and $23,870.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000264 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.