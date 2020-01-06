Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $66.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,303. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

