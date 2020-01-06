HBZ coin Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $16,571.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

