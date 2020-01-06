Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

VRTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

