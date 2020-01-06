Wanchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007585 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000414 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

