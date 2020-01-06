Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.22. 11,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

