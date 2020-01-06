Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 494,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 106,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $23.49. 4,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $727.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.