-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

