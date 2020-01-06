$264.97 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $264.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.18 million to $268.48 million. Etsy posted sales of $200.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $812.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.16 million to $816.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.84 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 85,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,526,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,757,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after buying an additional 966,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after buying an additional 266,462 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after buying an additional 203,814 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

