Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives €22.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.27 ($25.90).

P1Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

