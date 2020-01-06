-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million.

ADRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.33. 35,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,803. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.