Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67).

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of EVLO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.35. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $15.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

