EDRCoin Price Tops $0.0177 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $51,980.00 and $51.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.