Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $76.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.32. 13,261,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

