Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CON. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €132.18 ($153.70).

CON stock traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €112.68 ($131.02). 469,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €119.42. Continental has a one year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.92.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

