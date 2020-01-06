Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €44.00 Price Target

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOS. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.33 ($48.06).

VOS traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting €36.45 ($42.38). 21,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.14. The firm has a market cap of $640.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 1 year high of €44.85 ($52.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

