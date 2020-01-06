Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.45 ($33.08).

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.32 ($0.37) on Monday, hitting €26.59 ($30.92). 677,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.64. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

