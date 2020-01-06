Analysts Set Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $29.69

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.29. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,121,914.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 359,170 shares of company stock worth $8,760,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.