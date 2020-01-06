Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 19,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,431. The stock has a market cap of $396.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clarus by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clarus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

