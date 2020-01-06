Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Target Price at $6.88

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 3,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

