Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIDX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

