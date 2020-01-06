Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $53.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.87 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,289,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

RRBI traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $55.19. 433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

