Zacks: Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innophos an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHS. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the third quarter valued at $4,417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innophos by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innophos stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $628.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. Innophos has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

