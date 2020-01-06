Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $11.32 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, BitMart, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

