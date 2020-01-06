QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,516.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $130,516.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

