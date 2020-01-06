Dinastycoin Trading Down 29.2% Over Last Week (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $293,454.00 and $45.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

