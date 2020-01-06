MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,603.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.01869955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.44 or 0.03118130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00595890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00744511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065003 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00424264 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

