MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,603.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.01869955 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.44 or 0.03118130 BTC.
  • Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00595890 BTC.
  • Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00744511 BTC.
  • UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011472 BTC.
  • Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065003 BTC.
  • HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024328 BTC.
  • Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.
  • Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00424264 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Hurify Price Up 28.5% This Week
Hurify Price Up 28.5% This Week
Analysts Set Stitch Fix Inc Price Target at $29.69
Analysts Set Stitch Fix Inc Price Target at $29.69
Clarus Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Clarus Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics Inc Target Price at $6.88
Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics Inc Target Price at $6.88
Eidos Therapeutics Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Eidos Therapeutics Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Red River Bancshares Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Red River Bancshares Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report