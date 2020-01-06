CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,097. CTS has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $984.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.29.
CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s payout ratio is 10.46%.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
