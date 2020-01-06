Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $299.38. 22,849,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,318.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.34.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.