SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,098.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 930,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 852,875 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 732,097 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 406,887 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,921,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after acquiring an additional 406,781 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

