Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 648,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 208,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 161.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 180,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 216,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6777 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

