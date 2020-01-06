Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises 1.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 308,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 167,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 261.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $66.23. 12,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

