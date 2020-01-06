SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Holdings Raised by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 436,714 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 392,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 65,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,750. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

