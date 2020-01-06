iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 3.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,034,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 195,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET remained flat at $$27.53 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,500. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

