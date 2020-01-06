Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.99. 155,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

