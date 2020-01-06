Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.91 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 737,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,024.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

