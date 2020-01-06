Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 5,225 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.66.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

