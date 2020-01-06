Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases New Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 531,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,300,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 290,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,866,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,059,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 475,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 179.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,281,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SMFG. ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE SMFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 10,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

