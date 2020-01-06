Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,867,000 after buying an additional 178,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after buying an additional 212,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $150.79 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.09 and its 200 day moving average is $197.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

