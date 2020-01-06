NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 134,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,545. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

