Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.33. 4,262,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

