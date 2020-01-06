Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 11,453 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,989,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,824,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. 5,220,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,599,683. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

