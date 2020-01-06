Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Carnival makes up about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 12,460.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 22.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after buying an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,188,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 34.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after buying an additional 757,188 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,273,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.36. 4,073,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

