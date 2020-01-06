Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 935.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 1,366,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,987. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

