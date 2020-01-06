Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 916,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,873,587. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.