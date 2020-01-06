Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 275,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,610. The stock has a market cap of $306.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

